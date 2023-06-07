Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock

In the past week, INPX stock has gone up by 1.20%, with a monthly decline of -39.76% and a quarterly plunge of -73.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.46% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.89% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -93.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inpixon (INPX) by analysts is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 6.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 6.31M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has plunge by -3.02relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INPX Trading at -41.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares sank -37.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2235. In addition, Inpixon saw -88.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.