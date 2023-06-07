Understanding the 4.27% Volatility Levels of Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a 9.12% increase in the past week, with a 12.09% gain in the past month, and a -38.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for AYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for AYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AYX is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AYX is $67.13, which is $27.68 above the current price. The public float for AYX is 60.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on June 07, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has dropped by -3.15 compared to previous close of 41.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

AYX Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.40. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -20.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -192.80, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.