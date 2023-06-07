Understanding the 2.96% Volatility Levels of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has gone up by 6.95% for the week, with a 14.81% rise in the past month and a -2.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.96% for ARI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.55% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is above average at 6.09x. The 36-month beta value for ARI is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARI is $10.25, which is -$0.43 below than the current price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on June 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 10.55. However, the company has seen a 6.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARI Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw 1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from Kasdin Robert A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.54 back on May 08. After this action, Kasdin Robert A now owns 85,739 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $238,582 using the latest closing price.

ROTHSTEIN STUART, the President & CEO of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $11.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that ROTHSTEIN STUART is holding 452,676 shares at $167,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.