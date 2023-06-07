Understanding the 16.02% Volatility Levels of MSP Recovery Inc.’s (LIFW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) has gone down by -18.92% for the week, with a -7.29% drop in the past month and a -52.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.02% for LIFW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.33% for LIFW’s stock, with a -53.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW) Right Now?

The public float for LIFW is 67.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIFW on June 07, 2023 was 184.88K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LIFW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW) has decreased by -5.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIFW Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -18.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5265. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc. saw -68.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of MSP Recovery Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.