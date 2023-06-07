UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.75.

The public float for UDR is 323.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on June 07, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

UDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has surged by 0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 41.19, but the company has seen a 5.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR Inc. (UDR) has seen a 5.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.48% gain in the past month and a -0.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for UDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for UDR’s stock, with a 0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $71 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

UDR Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.44. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UDR Inc. (UDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.