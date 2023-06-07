Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has gone up by 19.49% for the week, with a -21.67% drop in the past month and a -23.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.58% for TOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.02% for TOUR’s stock, with a -1.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is $7.06, The public float for TOUR is 118.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOUR on June 07, 2023 was 305.14K shares.

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) has jumped by 11.02 compared to previous close of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOUR Trading at -14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -19.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +19.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3380. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw -6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.