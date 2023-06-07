Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has gone up by 5.17% for the week, with a 25.77% rise in the past month and a -24.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.70% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.64% for DCFC’s stock, with a -43.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) by analysts is $5.67, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.75% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DCFC was 1.58M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

DCFC Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares surge +23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1145. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.