TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has plunge by -19.75relation to previous closing price of 4.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -30.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNAZ is $6.00, which is $116.79 above the current price. The public float for RNAZ is 0.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on June 07, 2023 was 47.00K shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ’s stock has seen a -30.37% decrease for the week, with a -49.88% drop in the past month and a -63.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.89% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.46% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -74.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -49.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.03%, as shares sank -49.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -30.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -76.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -319.50, with -192.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.