Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.62x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) by analysts is $4.31, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for CURV is 93.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CURV was 227.85K shares.

CURV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has increased by 25.27 when compared to last closing price of 2.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV’s stock has risen by 21.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.72% and a quarterly rise of 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Torrid Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for CURV’s stock, with a -28.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

CURV Trading at -19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -28.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at +3.90. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.