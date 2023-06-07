TORM plc (TRMD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is 2.81x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TORM plc (TRMD) is $38.43, which is $13.51 above the current market price. The public float for TRMD is 29.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On June 07, 2023, TRMD’s average trading volume was 461.61K shares.

TRMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has dropped by -6.48 compared to previous close of 25.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRMD’s Market Performance

TORM plc (TRMD) has experienced a -6.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.76% drop in the past month, and a -31.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for TRMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.74% for TRMD’s stock, with a -13.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at -19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -18.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.69. In addition, TORM plc saw -18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.72 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TORM plc stands at +38.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.17.

Based on TORM plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 64.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.17. Total debt to assets is 36.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TORM plc (TRMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.