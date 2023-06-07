TIM S.A. (TIMB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIMB is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TIMB is $16.51, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for TIMB is 484.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIMB on June 07, 2023 was 496.72K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TIMB) stock’s latest price update

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 14.58. However, the company has seen a 7.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has experienced a 7.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.77% rise in the past month, and a 22.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for TIMB’s stock, with a 21.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TIMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TIMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

TIMB Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 26.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TIM S.A. (TIMB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.