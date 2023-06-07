The Volatility of First BanCorp.’s (FBP) Stock: A 8.35% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, FBP stock has gone up by 8.35%, with a monthly gain of 11.33% and a quarterly plunge of -8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for First BanCorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.79% for FBP’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBP is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FBP is $14.10, which is $1.62 above the current price. The public float for FBP is 177.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBP on June 07, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

The stock price of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has surged by 5.71 when compared to previous closing price of 11.90, but the company has seen a 8.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Heffern John A., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Mar 15. After this action, Heffern John A. now owns 84,895 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $34,827 using the latest closing price.

Dedrick Tracey A, the Director of First BanCorp., purchase 500 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Dedrick Tracey A is holding 25,928 shares at $6,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First BanCorp. (FBP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.