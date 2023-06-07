The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 129.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Progressive Stock Is Falling the Most in the S&P 500 Today. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is 93.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGR is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for PGR is 582.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On June 07, 2023, PGR’s average trading volume was 3.03M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a 1.35% increase in the past week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month, and a -10.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $150 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.88. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Sauerland John P, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $127.55 back on May 31. After this action, Sauerland John P now owns 333,507 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $1,530,600 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 926 shares at $136.50 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Broz Steven is holding 26,325 shares at $126,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.