The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)’s stock price has soared by 11.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEV is $3.68, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 114.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.32% of that float. The average trading volume for LEV on June 07, 2023 was 848.11K shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a 6.67% increase in the past week, with a -9.17% drop in the past month, and a -9.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for LEV’s stock, with a -19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0300. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.