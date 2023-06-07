The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) Stock

The stock of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has gone up by 1.41% for the week, with a 34.33% rise in the past month and a 38.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.52% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.66% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of 33.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is $4.69, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for SMRT is 143.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. On June 07, 2023, SMRT’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.60, but the company has seen a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at 27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +34.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 48.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Beard Alana, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on May 24. After this action, Beard Alana now owns 63,525 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $40,680 using the latest closing price.

Beard Alana, the Director of SmartRent Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Beard Alana is holding 45,284 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.