The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cadre Holdings Inc.’s (CDRE) Stock

In the past week, CDRE stock has gone down by -6.51%, with a monthly decline of -7.49% and a quarterly plunge of -11.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Cadre Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.82% for CDRE’s stock, with a -17.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) Right Now?

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CDRE is $30.00, which is $10.49 above the current market price. The public float for CDRE is 16.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume for CDRE on June 07, 2023 was 77.24K shares.

CDRE) stock’s latest price update

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE)’s stock price has dropped by -10.89 in relation to previous closing price of 21.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that In a Post-Defund the Police World, This Stock Will Rise

Analysts’ Opinion of CDRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CDRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

CDRE Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDRE fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, Cadre Holdings Inc. saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDRE starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $21.34 back on May 15. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 116,347 shares of Cadre Holdings Inc., valued at $256,055 using the latest closing price.

KANDERS WARREN B, the CEO AND CHAIRMAN of Cadre Holdings Inc., sale 26,423 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that KANDERS WARREN B is holding 15,761,655 shares at $530,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+36.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadre Holdings Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 40.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.