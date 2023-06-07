The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has jumped by 4.04 compared to previous close of 7.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) by analysts is $13.67, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.94% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.13M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stock saw an increase of 7.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.84% and a quarterly increase of -7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for GEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

GEO Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 12,837 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 17. After this action, Black James H. now owns 0 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $107,253 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of The GEO Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Black James H. is holding 6,373 shares at $32,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 61.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.