The 7.07% Simple Moving Average of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has seen a 4.35% increase in the past week, with a -1.34% drop in the past month, and a -1.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for EPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is above average at 23.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

The public float for EPRT is 140.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPRT on June 07, 2023 was 799.13K shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 24.84, however, the company has experienced a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $26 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

EPRT Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.41. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Patten Mark E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Jun 15. After this action, Patten Mark E now owns 84,453 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $20,760 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 459,170 shares at $413,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.