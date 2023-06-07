The -37.48% Simple Moving Average of Wolfspeed Inc.’s (WOLF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, WOLF stock has gone down by -0.70%, with a monthly gain of 20.77% and a quarterly plunge of -29.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Wolfspeed Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.59% for WOLF stock, with a simple moving average of -37.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) by analysts is $65.12, which is $15.7 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 123.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.77% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of WOLF was 2.91M shares.

WOLF) stock’s latest price update

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 48.90. However, the company has seen a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.56. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -28.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who purchase 10,566 shares at the price of $47.54 back on Apr 28. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 81,405 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $502,308 using the latest closing price.

LOWE GREGG A, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 5,450 shares at $45.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that LOWE GREGG A is holding 524,855 shares at $250,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.00 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -39.55. The total capital return value is set at -5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 44.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.69. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.