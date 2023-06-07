The -13.88% Decline of Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BIRD stock has gone up by 14.28%, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly plunge of -47.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for BIRD’s stock, with a -45.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Right Now?

The public float for BIRD is 92.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIRD on June 07, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has soared by 6.60 in relation to previous closing price of 1.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BIRD Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2352. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -44.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 5,132 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jun 02. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 368,806 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $6,569 using the latest closing price.

LEVITAN DAN, the Director of Allbirds Inc., purchase 1,304 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that LEVITAN DAN is holding 130,487 shares at $1,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.31 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -34.04. The total capital return value is set at -23.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.05. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Based on Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.05. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.