The -13.88% Decline of Addentax Group Corp.’s (ATXG) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ATXG stock has gone up by 10.81%, with a monthly gain of 2.24% and a quarterly plunge of -31.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.08% for Addentax Group Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.09% for ATXG’s stock, with a -89.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) is above average at 410.00x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 33.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATXG on June 07, 2023 was 426.49K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG)’s stock price has soared by 13.90 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATXG Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +10.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7601. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.