Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TENB stock has gone down by -1.17%, with a monthly gain of 10.71% and a quarterly plunge of -8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for TENB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TENB is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TENB is $47.67, which is $6.85 above the current price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENB on June 07, 2023 was 975.33K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 41.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Tenable Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Spending Trends Are a Concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.15. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Vicks Raymond Jr., who sale 1,496 shares at the price of $38.72 back on May 25. After this action, Vicks Raymond Jr. now owns 4,245 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $57,925 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 5,708 shares at $37.54 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 225,178 shares at $214,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.