Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is $62.09, which is $14.48 above the current market price. The public float for SPT is 46.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPT on June 07, 2023 was 896.24K shares.

SPT) stock’s latest price update

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has soared by 8.65 in relation to previous closing price of 43.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPT’s Market Performance

SPT’s stock has risen by 9.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.59% and a quarterly drop of -27.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Sprout Social Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.91% for SPT’s stock, with a -17.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $53 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

SPT Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.68. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw -15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Barretto Ryan Paul, who sale 10,139 shares at the price of $43.89 back on Jun 05. After this action, Barretto Ryan Paul now owns 480,903 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $444,991 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 1,212 shares at $43.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick is holding 43,600 shares at $53,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.