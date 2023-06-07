SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SBIG stock has gone up by 46.59%, with a monthly decline of -32.40% and a quarterly plunge of -55.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.74% for SpringBig Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.19% for SBIG’s stock, with a -46.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) by analysts is $1.53, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for SBIG is 14.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SBIG was 183.85K shares.

SBIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) has jumped by 22.56 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBIG Trading at -21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.72%, as shares sank -29.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBIG rose by +46.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4508. In addition, SpringBig Holdings Inc. saw -8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBIG starting from Harris Jeffrey Todd, who purchase 658,544 shares at the price of $0.30 back on May 31. After this action, Harris Jeffrey Todd now owns 728,503 shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN STEVEN E, the Director of SpringBig Holdings Inc., purchase 493,908 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BERNSTEIN STEVEN E is holding 493,908 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.21 for the present operating margin

+72.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpringBig Holdings Inc. stands at -49.10. The total capital return value is set at -17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.38. Equity return is now at value 829.00, with -91.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.