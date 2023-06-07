Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has gone up by 2.63% for the week, with a 11.43% rise in the past month and a -36.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.55% for SCTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.43% for SCTL’s stock, with a -39.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCTL is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SCTL is $2.93, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for SCTL is 50.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume for SCTL on June 07, 2023 was 173.03K shares.

SCTL) stock’s latest price update

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.01 in comparison to its previous close of 0.69, however, the company has experienced a 2.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCTL Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCTL rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7369. In addition, Societal CDMO Inc. saw -47.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCTL starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 370,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Apr 27. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 8,476,052 shares of Societal CDMO Inc., valued at $259,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.31 for the present operating margin

+24.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Societal CDMO Inc. stands at -22.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.71. Equity return is now at value -45.20, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 28.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.