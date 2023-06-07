SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock Experiences 10.34% Monthly Change

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has gone up by 8.85% for the week, with a 10.34% rise in the past month and a -24.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.27% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.72% for SLG’s stock, with a -27.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLG is $30.33, which is $5.73 above the current price. The public float for SLG is 62.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on June 07, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has increased by 6.94 compared to its previous closing price of 23.34. However, the company has seen a 8.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.47 back on May 16. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 11,662 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $107,350 using the latest closing price.

DiLiberto Matthew J., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that DiLiberto Matthew J. is holding 13,000 shares at $164,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.