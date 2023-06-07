Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIX is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIX is $32.38, which is $3.42 above the current price. The public float for SIX is 81.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on June 07, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has soared by 5.17 in relation to previous closing price of 27.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIX’s Market Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a 11.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.35% rise in the past month, and a 0.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for SIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.05% for SIX’s stock, with a 18.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.26. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $25.36 back on May 26. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 84,737 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $38,047 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mick Gary is holding 83,237 shares at $24,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.