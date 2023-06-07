SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is above average at 12.42x. The 36-month beta value for SIGA is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIGA is $11.00, which is $11.88 above than the current price. The public float for SIGA is 40.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.47% of that float. The average trading volume of SIGA on June 07, 2023 was 833.10K shares.

SIGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has increased by 3.67 when compared to last closing price of 5.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Monkeypox Antiviral Began

as Bioterrorism Defense

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has experienced a 1.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month, and a -0.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for SIGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for SIGA stock, with a simple moving average of -26.85% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.55 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +30.61. The total capital return value is set at 24.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.48. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.18. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.63.

Conclusion

In summary, SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.