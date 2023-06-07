Should You Invest in Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEMR is $11.00, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for SEMR is 38.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume for SEMR on June 07, 2023 was 422.41K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SEMR) stock’s latest price update

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.41relation to previous closing price of 7.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SEMR’s Market Performance

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has seen a 4.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.15% decline in the past month and a -7.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for SEMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for SEMR’s stock, with a -21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

SEMR Trading at -15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -22.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Semrush Holdings Inc. saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Shchegolev Oleg, who sale 566,964 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 16. After this action, Shchegolev Oleg now owns 1,835,778 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc., valued at $4,535,712 using the latest closing price.

Shchegolev Oleg, the Chief Executive Officer of Semrush Holdings Inc., sale 11,201 shares at $9.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Shchegolev Oleg is holding 4,083,331 shares at $110,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.88 for the present operating margin

+80.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semrush Holdings Inc. stands at -13.31. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.58. Equity return is now at value -20.00, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.94. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.