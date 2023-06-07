Should You Invest in AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AVRO is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVRO is $3.64, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for AVRO is 42.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for AVRO on June 07, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a -1.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVRO’s Market Performance

AVRO’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.71% and a quarterly drop of -23.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.35% for AVROBIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.06% for AVRO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.25% for the last 200 days.

AVRO Trading at 19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +53.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9422. In addition, AVROBIO Inc. saw 52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -87.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.