Should You Invest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABCL is $26.67, which is $19.76 above the current market price. The public float for ABCL is 203.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ABCL on June 07, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ABCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 6.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/17/21 that FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

ABCL’s Market Performance

ABCL’s stock has fallen by -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.36% and a quarterly drop of -13.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for AbCellera Biologics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.08% for ABCL stock, with a simple moving average of -27.92% for the last 200 days.

ABCL Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +21.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 153,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on May 26. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,012,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $997,728 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc., purchase 14,500 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 153,000 shares at $99,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.