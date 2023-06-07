SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has increased by 11.05 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SES AI Corporation (SES) by analysts is $4.00, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 212.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SES was 730.09K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a 36.13% increase in the past week, with a 41.61% rise in the past month, and a -28.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.31% for SES’s stock, with a -42.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SES Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +36.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6000. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -33.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $1.47 back on May 19. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,586,664 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $15,468 using the latest closing price.

Hu Qichao, the CEO & CHAIRMAN of SES AI Corporation, sale 69,872 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hu Qichao is holding 1,350,607 shares at $115,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.