Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ASAI stock has gone up by 15.61%, with a monthly gain of 20.74% and a quarterly plunge of -24.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.45% for ASAI stock, with a simple moving average of -23.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Right Now?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASAI is $18.81, which is $6.69 above the current price. The public float for ASAI is 22.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASAI on June 07, 2023 was 691.35K shares.

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has increased by 13.16 when compared to last closing price of 11.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASAI Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI rose by +15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.