RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) by analysts is $14.07, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RLJ was 1.97M shares.

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has soared by 2.06 in relation to previous closing price of 10.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a 5.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.40% rise in the past month, and a -4.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for RLJ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for RLJ’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

RLJ Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.