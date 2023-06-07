Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is $5.69, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 58.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.36% of that float. On June 07, 2023, RENT’s average trading volume was 679.16K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has soared by 18.66 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT’s stock has risen by 24.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.77% and a quarterly drop of -30.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.26% for Rent the Runway Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for RENT’s stock, with a -13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Rau Andrew, who sale 2,131 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rau Andrew now owns 287,294 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $4,440 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the CEO & Chair of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 9,385 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 1,329,369 shares at $21,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.