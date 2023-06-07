ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock Faces 5.45% Weekly Volatility

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has gone up by 2.37% for the week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month and a 22.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.45% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for RNW’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNW on June 07, 2023 was 843.86K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has surged by 1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 5.54, but the company has seen a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNW Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.