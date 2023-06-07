Real-Time Update: ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has seen a 21.01% increase in the past week, with a 56.39% gain in the past month, and a -57.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for ZFOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.84% for ZFOX’s stock, with a -67.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZFOX is $3.50, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for ZFOX is 94.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZFOX on June 07, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

ZFOX) stock’s latest price update

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +51.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX rose by +21.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9160. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. saw -76.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.29. Equity return is now at value -452.70, with -172.60 for asset returns.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.