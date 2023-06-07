Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)’s stock price has soared by 10.69 in relation to previous closing price of 14.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QFIN is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QFIN is 159.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on June 07, 2023 was 916.42K shares.

QFIN’s Market Performance

QFIN’s stock has seen a 17.90% increase for the week, with a -12.42% drop in the past month and a -17.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for Qifu Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for QFIN’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $20.80 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

QFIN Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +17.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. saw -21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. stands at +24.31. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.