Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a 3.67% increase in the past week, with a 0.09% gain in the past month, and a -12.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for PSEC’s stock, with a -9.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is $5.75, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 291.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on June 07, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.53 in relation to its previous close of 6.29. However, the company has experienced a 3.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSEC Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $6.09 back on May 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,699,542 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $609,000 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,599,542 shares at $628,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.78 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +83.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.71.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 83.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.43. Total debt to assets is 44.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.