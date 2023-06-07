Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IPDN is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IPDN is $72.00, The public float for IPDN is 4.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume of IPDN on June 07, 2023 was 192.11K shares.

IPDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has seen a 14.67% increase in the past week, with a -13.98% drop in the past month, and a 66.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.99% for IPDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for IPDN’s stock, with a 49.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPDN Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.56%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN rose by +14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc. saw 107.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from Chou Yu-Jin, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Chou Yu-Jin now owns 3,334 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc., valued at $4,500 using the latest closing price.

Chou Yu-Jin, the Secretary of Professional Diversity Network Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Chou Yu-Jin is holding 4,834 shares at $7,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.24 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Professional Diversity Network Inc. stands at -30.52. Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -43.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.