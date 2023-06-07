Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.29x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) by analysts is $5.00, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for PRST is 32.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PRST was 2.80M shares.

PRST) stock’s latest price update

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has soared by 12.54 in relation to previous closing price of 3.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRST’s Market Performance

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has seen a 32.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.75% gain in the past month and a 54.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.48% for PRST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.43% for PRST’s stock, with a 5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at 35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST rose by +32.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Presto Automation Inc. saw 52.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Mosher Dan, who sale 5,627 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Feb 22. After this action, Mosher Dan now owns 21,598 shares of Presto Automation Inc., valued at $18,569 using the latest closing price.

Mosher Dan, the CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Presto Automation Inc., sale 9,177 shares at $3.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Mosher Dan is holding 21,598 shares at $31,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with -36.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.