PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.72 in relation to its previous close of 1.49. However, the company has experienced a 3.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is $3.48, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for PLBY is 43.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.73% of that float. On June 07, 2023, PLBY’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY’s stock has seen a 3.85% increase for the week, with a -16.06% drop in the past month and a -19.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.02% for PLBY Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for PLBY stock, with a simple moving average of -44.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6215. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -41.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Kohn Bernhard L III, who sale 24,326 shares at the price of $1.63 back on May 18. After this action, Kohn Bernhard L III now owns 1,386,982 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $39,651 using the latest closing price.

Riley Christopher, the General Counsel & Secretary of PLBY Group Inc., sale 8,528 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Riley Christopher is holding 205,517 shares at $13,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Equity return is now at value -141.20, with -50.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.