Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) has gone down by -14.97% for the week, with a -17.84% drop in the past month and a -26.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.29% for PEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.86% for PEV’s stock, with a -48.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for PEV is 3.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEV on June 07, 2023 was 72.10K shares.

PEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) has decreased by -19.64 when compared to last closing price of 0.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PEV Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.54%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV fell by -14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8044. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc. saw -31.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.70 for the present operating margin

+18.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc. stands at -293.42. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -62.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.