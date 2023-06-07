PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) has decreased by -7.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is $5.67, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for CELL is 58.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On June 07, 2023, CELL’s average trading volume was 599.98K shares.

CELL’s Market Performance

CELL’s stock has seen a -20.71% decrease for the week, with a -40.23% drop in the past month and a -59.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.99% for PhenomeX Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.98% for CELL’s stock, with a -74.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CELL Trading at -40.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -35.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELL fell by -18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7547. In addition, PhenomeX Inc. saw -79.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.29 for the present operating margin

+68.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PhenomeX Inc. stands at -124.74. The total capital return value is set at -42.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.39. Equity return is now at value -63.30, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on PhenomeX Inc. (CELL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 20.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.