Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, PBLA stock has gone down by -46.71%, with a monthly decline of -58.35% and a quarterly plunge of -76.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.81% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.79% for PBLA’s stock, with a -96.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) by analysts is $120.33, which is $114.89 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 0.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PBLA was 103.13K shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has decreased by -8.64 when compared to last closing price of 5.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -46.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBLA Trading at -57.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.95%, as shares sank -63.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -46.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -93.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 781.10, with -442.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.