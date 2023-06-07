Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is $1.93, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for OWLT is 101.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OWLT on June 07, 2023 was 628.29K shares.

OWLT) stock’s latest price update

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OWLT’s Market Performance

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has seen a -9.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.84% decline in the past month and a -57.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for OWLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.78% for OWLT’s stock, with a -71.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OWLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

OWLT Trading at -33.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.98%, as shares sank -39.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWLT fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2614. In addition, Owlet Inc. saw -63.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWLT starting from Scolnick Kathryn R., who sale 3,629 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Apr 18. After this action, Scolnick Kathryn R. now owns 492,158 shares of Owlet Inc., valued at $1,198 using the latest closing price.

Workman Kurt, the President & CEO of Owlet Inc., sale 860 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Workman Kurt is holding 2,937,670 shares at $284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWLT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.