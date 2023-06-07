Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is 16.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPXS is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPXS is 6.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On June 07, 2023, OPXS’s average trading volume was 12.77K shares.

OPXS’s Market Performance

OPXS stock saw an increase of 14.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.67% and a quarterly increase of 14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.24% for OPXS’s stock, with a 25.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPXS Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPXS rose by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Optex Systems Holdings Inc saw 20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPXS starting from Topline Capital Management, LL, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Apr 06. After this action, Topline Capital Management, LL now owns 806,063 shares of Optex Systems Holdings Inc, valued at $44,850 using the latest closing price.

Topline Capital Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Optex Systems Holdings Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Topline Capital Partners, LP is holding 806,063 shares at $44,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+21.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Optex Systems Holdings Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS), the company’s capital structure generated 27.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.33. Total debt to assets is 18.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.