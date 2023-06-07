OpGen Inc. (OPGN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is $3.00, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for OPGN is 2.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPGN on June 07, 2023 was 401.11K shares.

OPGN) stock’s latest price update

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.23 in relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OPGN’s stock has fallen by -9.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.18% and a quarterly drop of -35.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for OpGen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.83% for OPGN’s stock, with a -80.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

OPGN Trading at -32.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7292. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -77.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -1429.96. Equity return is now at value -249.50, with -108.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.