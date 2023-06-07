Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ONDS is at 0.78.

The public float for ONDS is 35.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.67% of that float. The average trading volume for ONDS on June 07, 2023 was 328.30K shares.

ONDS’s Market Performance

ONDS’s stock has seen a -0.81% decrease for the week, with a -32.27% drop in the past month and a -52.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.78% for Ondas Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.11% for ONDS’s stock, with a -65.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16th of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9289. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw -48.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Bushey Thomas, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Mar 17. After this action, Bushey Thomas now owns 252,642 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc., valued at $96,000 using the latest closing price.

Bushey Thomas, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc., sale 72,804 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Bushey Thomas is holding 326,052 shares at $121,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -76.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.