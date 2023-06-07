Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 242.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) by analysts is $7.50, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for OMEX is 16.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OMEX was 36.49K shares.

OMEX) stock’s latest price update

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.85 in comparison to its previous close of 3.65,

OMEX’s Market Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.92% gain in the past month and a 7.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for OMEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.59% for OMEX’s stock, with a 9.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMEX Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMEX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. saw -12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMEX starting from Abbott John, who sale 16,922 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 06. After this action, Abbott John now owns 0 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., valued at $51,274 using the latest closing price.

Abbott John, the Director of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., sale 42,216 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Abbott John is holding 16,922 shares at $128,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.99 for the present operating margin

-641.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. stands at -1733.78. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.